I spent on my man, loved him but he didn’t love me back – Ella Diamond on Date Rush

Entertainment of Monday, 31 May 2021

Source: 3news.com

According to Ella Diamond, spending her money on men gives her immense satisfaction. But it still wasn’t enough for her boyfriend to love her back.



The 20-year-old model and student came on the Date Rush show to find a replacement for her ‘ungrateful’ boyfriend.



Her ex-boyfriend did not love her as much as she loved him, so she had to end the relationship.



She said, “I was dating this guy, and I was really in love with him. And it seemed he didn’t love me back. And one thing I have realized in life is that you can’t force someone to love you the way you love them. So I decided to have a break.”



When asked what she thinks about spending and saving in a relation, Ella said she loved to spend on men.



She said, “That is my job. I like to spend on guys. Rich aunty.”



