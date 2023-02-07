I see myself as John the Baptist – Rocky Dawuni

Entertainment of Tuesday, 7 February 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Rocky Dawuni shares that he sees himself as John the Baptist in music because he paves way for others to follow.



He made this statement during his interview with Berla Mundi at the 65th Grammy Awards which took place on February 5, 2023.



The music artist is a three-time Grammy nominee. His first two nominations were in 2015 and 2021 for the category of Best Reggae Album and Best Global Album respectively. He thus became the first Ghanaian to be nominated for a Grammy Award.



His third nomination was in 2022, where he got nominated for the Best Global Music Performance category for his song ‘Never Bown’ which featured Blvk H3ro.



Other music artists who were nominated for the same category included Arooj Aftab and Anouskha Shankar, Matt B and Eddy Kenzo, Burna Boy, Wouter Kellerman, Zakes Bantwini, and Nomcebo Zikode.



Rocky Dawuni has never won any of his nominations and with this year’s Grammy, Ghanaians were hopeful that he would bring the award home.



Unfortunately, he lost again to the South African singers, Zakes Bantwini, Nomcebo Zikode and Wouter Kellerman.



The reggae icon, who was not bothered about the loss shared during the interview that, although he did not win, the nomination alone is a victory to him and he will always have that in mind.



He said, “I have a victory mindset all the time and that’s why my music is where it’s at. So I’m gonna keep having that victory mindset”.



“It’s time that our music is poised and I have always made a point that for me, I am like John the Baptist. I go out and prepare the way and sometimes when you prepare the way, it is either you or someone or you preparing the way for others to walk through," he posited.



Watch the video below:





ED/BB