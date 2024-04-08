I rejected a $50,000 offer to do a song for a political party - Shasha Marley

Entertainment of Monday, 8 April 2024

Ghanaian musician, Shasha Marley, has narrated how he rejected an offer worth $50,000 from a political party in Ghana this year.



According to him, he was expected to compose a campaign song for the political party if he accepted the offer.



In his account, he mentioned that an old friend called to inform him about a significant opportunity, which kept him awake all night until the following day when he met with the person to discuss the deal.



“You will be surprised and amazed to know that this year [2024], I rejected a $50,000 offer from a political party to do a reggae song for them...



“I had a call from a very old friend of mine who is not a politician, saying he has a big deal for me. I could not sleep that night. The following day, we met and he explained to me...,” Shasha told Abeiku Santana on the Atuu show aired on UTV and monitored by GhanaWeb.



Shasha Marley disclosed that when he informed his wife about the deal, she objected to it, making him decline the offer.



“When I returned home and briefed my wife, she advised me against it due to the politics involved, and eventually I agreed and rejected the offer.”



During election periods, political parties often enlist musicians to compose campaign songs aimed at persuading the public.



Diana Asamoah and Daddy Lumba are some of the musicians who have composed political songs for the New Patriotic Party (NPP). Jewel Ackah did same for the National Democratic Congress (NDC).



