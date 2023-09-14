I receive insults from pastors, elderly people because of my shows - Akumaa Mama Zimbi cries out

Entertainment of Thursday, 14 September 2023

Akumaa Mama Zimbi, a well-known Ghanaian media personality and marriage counselor, has said that she faces verbal abuse from certain individuals in Ghana due to her sex education programs.



According to her, pastors, elderly people, chiefs, and other notable personalities call to rebuke her for her show that they deem 'sexually explicit' which could distort the morals of children in the country.



Speaking in an interview with Berla Mundi on TV3 on Wednesday, September 13, 2023, Akuma Mama Zimbi stated that she is not perturbed about the criticisms by some members of the public because the show is impactful.



"It [sex education shows] has to be well done. If it must be done, it must be done well. And you [couples] are married so that is why you have to do it well. I have been criticized a lot, with all due respect, from the top to down. I had insults from men of God, elderly people, kings, queens, etc. Everybody is asking, who is this woman? Who is this Dangbe woman who wants to ‘spoil’ our children?” she lamented.



The Adom TV/FM presenter reiterated that the content of her show is meant to educate couples on how they can retain their marriages with a focus on the counseling and sexual aspect that has derailed most marriages in recent times.



She admonished women to be submissive to their husbands in all circumstances to sustain marriages.



“But I was not saying go and follow someone’s husband. I said in a relationship, close your tires, wear your pants, and zip up. But when you marry, you have to do it. You should be able to be submissive to your husband,” she added.



