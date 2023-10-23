I prophesied freely during NDC’s tenure but NPP under Akufo-Addo has attacked me - Nigel Gaisie cries out

Entertainment of Monday, 23 October 2023

Prophet Nigel Gaisie, the founder of Prophetic Hill Chapel, has bemoaned the plethora of attacks on men of God in the country during the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo-led administration.



According to him, prior to the 2016 general elections, he prophesied about the happenings in the country with regard to the elections, but there was no attack on him for speaking the mind of God during the John Mahama administration in 2016.



The prophet lambasted the Akufo-Addo-led government for the incessant attacks on him and other pastors in the country whenever they prophesy about the government or other prominent personalities in the country.



Speaking in an interview with Abeiku Santana on United Television (UTV) on the Atuu program, which GhanaWeb monitored, Prophet Nigel Gaisie chided President Akufo-Addo for failing to stop the attacks on men of God in the country and allowing them to fester.



“The point I am making is that pre-2016 election, God used me to prophesy and give more directions, but NDC never attacked me. They never set me up for a woman to claim that she had sex with me or took me to the sea to drink blood. NDC leaders never sat on TV to disgrace me and tag me as a murderer and all sorts of things,” the clergy stated.



“In my young life, there were two types of NPP: the Kufuor’s NPP and the Nana Akufo-Addo NPP," he added. "The NPP under Kufuor, I doff my hat out to him, but the current NPP is a disaster, and God will deal with them.



"It starts with the head because they had the opportunity to stop the attacks. Because an attack on me is an attack on the church of God. This regime has attacked the church.”



Prophet Nigel Gaisie indicated that the churches in Ghana are not functioning as they used to because of the attacks from government officials.



He, however, noted that he is still praying for God to restore the country to its glorious state and lessen the plight of Ghanaians.



“I talk to some of the other pastors, and there is no church that is the same as it used to be. I believe God will restore Ghana and everyone’s work as well. So the point be made that this government has risen against me,” said Nigel Gaisie.



His comment comes on the back of recent attacks on the media and other men of God who are criticised and lambasted whenever they speak the mind of God.



Prophets have been cautioned to be measured in their prophecies in order to avoid chaos and causing fear and panic to the individuals involved.





