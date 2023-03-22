I prayed for your father to also die – Afia Schwarzenegger renews fight with MzBel

Entertainment of Wednesday, 22 March 2023

The public spat between Afia Schwarzenegger and her former friend, MzBel has been reignited with the latter claiming she prayed for the former’s father to die.



According to Afia, she went to a funeral home at night to perform some incantations including pouring libation for MzBel’s father to die.



“I prayed for God to kill your father I say it with a full chest. I prayed by pouring libation, you can ask from ****** Funeral Homes. I went to ****** Funeral Homes at night and poured libation that death should come for your father if it is indeed capable of claiming anyone,” Afia said in an Instagram live video.



She said her action was triggered by MzBel’s use of a catchphrase from her appreciation video to her benefactors following her father’s death to make a song mocking her.



“I did it with full chest that if you think Dada Dawoase is fun then death should come for your father so that I can also pay and record a song and because God is a prayer answering God and a covenant keeper it came to pass.



“You should be very sad that you killed your father. It seems you were not taught issues of spirituality despite your idol worshipping. My father had died and you were happy shouting Dada Damoase. I was by then following spiritual directions for your father to also die for you to know that death is painful. Today you have the guts to make a video claiming insensitivity,” she added.



Meanwhile, MzBel in response to Afia’s live video has described her actions as shameful.



According to the musician, Afia Schwarzenegger is the one who has always seized every opportunity to wish her evil.



“One thing I learnt when I was a Christian is never to wish death on anyone regardless of who it is… It's either I die so u can throw a party or u praying for my dad to die... well he's dead and I believe it brought u lots of pleasure that's why u recorded a song ‘ALHAJI DAMUASI’ to mock us when I was mourning.



“Interestingly, you have the energy to pray for my dad to die but couldn't pray for your dad and brother to stay alive.... how evil. This same person will turn around tomorrow and start using the name of Christ to preach and some of you Christians who find her constant attacks and insults on people entertaining will hail her. What a shame,” MzBel wrote on Facebook.









