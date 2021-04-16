I pity people who attend ‘Syto’ schools – Guru

Entertainment of Friday, 16 April 2021

Source: My News GH

Rapper and entrepreneur Maradona Yeboah Adjei well known as Guru says he pities people who attend government basic school also known as “syto”.



According to Guru, who started his basic education in government school, he realized there were a lot of things that did not go well with him back then.



He believes there is something wrong with such government institutions which has been able to train thousands of doctors, nurses, teachers, and many other professionals.



Speaking on Starr Fm in an interview on Wednesday monitored by MyNewsGh.com, the “Lapaz Toyota” hitmaker insisted that, government basic schools lack a lot and he can testify to that.



“We attended “syto” and there is something wrong with “syto”. You will lack …, they lack a lot. It was until I entered into preparatory school (private school) then I realized if I had gotten all that opportunity earlier, I could have been much better than what I was going through in my home town Nkroanza, Guru said.



“I seriously believe that”, he affirmed.