I own a house; I won't let tenants pressure me - McBrown pokes

Ghanaian actress and media personality, Nana Ama McBrown, proudly stated in a radio interview that she purchased her car with her own hard-earned money, without relying on assistance from others.



She also emphasizes that the house she resides in was a joint project with her husband, Maxwell Mensah as she touted her financial independence and the collaborative effort she and her husband put into building their home.



The veteran actress indicated that the claims made on social media about her marriage do not affect her life in any way because she is way ahead of most of the people lambasting her.



Speaking in an interview with Andy Dosty on Hitz FM on Tuesday, October 31, 2023, and monitored by GhanaWeb, McBrown stated, “I don’t have any pressure from social media. I fed myself, bought my car, and fueled it myself. I live in a house I built with my husband so why would I allow someone who rents a house to give me pressure? I would never do that so there is no pressure or anything."



She continued: “I’m ahead of you [critics] so you can say whatever you want, it is up to me to decide whether the criticisms make sense so I should heed them or disregard them.



"I will either erase you or add you to the list of people I don’t care about and focus on people who are helping me to progress in life. I have high blood pressure so I take medicine every morning so the pressure which is not scientific won't do anything to me.”



Background



Nana Ama McBrown has been trending consecutively for two weeks following claims that she and her husband, Maxwell Mensah are separated.



Rumors had it that Maxwell was intensively involved with a side chick who had taken over his wife’s spot, thereby plunging his marriage into jeopardy.



