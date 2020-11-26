Entertainment of Thursday, 26 November 2020

I only endorsed Nana Addo’s achievement, not any political party – Stonebwoy explains

Multiple award-winning Ghanaian musician, Livingstone Etse Satekla aka Stonebwoy, has explained that speaking highly of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo does not mean he has endorsed any political party.



During an interview with Abeiku Santana on Okay FM, the Burniton Music Group boss indicated that he only endorsed Nana Addo’s achievement but not the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



He said he has the right as a Ghanaian to commend something worth to be commended.



“I’ve not endorsed any political party. When you mention the name Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, I know he has done a lot of things which deserves my endorsement. So I can say I’ve not endorsed any political party but President Nana Akufo-Addo achievement as a Ghanaian President which is endorsable I do endorse,” Stonebwoy stated.



His comment was on the heels of many public figures declaring their support publicly for certain political parties ahead of the 2020 general elections.



If Stonebwoy do not want to be tagged among these celebrities, he should have kept mute because Nana Akufo-Addo is the flagbearer of the NPP—and an endorsement for him indirectly is an endorsement for his party as well.

