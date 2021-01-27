Entertainment of Wednesday, 27 January 2021

Source: Zionfelix

I now use my house key as earring - Wendy Shay reveals

Musician, Wendy Shay

Ghanaian songstress, Wendy Shay has confirmed that she now uses her house key as an earring.



During an interview with ZionFelix on the ‘Uncut’ Show, the Rufftown Records signee gave weird reasons for doing that.



She said artistry is a lifestyle and you shouldn’t let only the music speak for you.



The ‘Pray For The World’ singer stated that she wants to live a legacy or lifestyle that people will use to remember her.



She believes she won’t be forgotten for using her key as an earring.



Additionally, Wendy Shay said using her key as an earring will safeguard it from missing.



She stressed the importance for artistry to be the lifestyle of every musician—not music alone.