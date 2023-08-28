I never beat anybody up - Kelvyn Boy finally denies assaulting 'baby mama'

Entertainment of Monday, 28 August 2023

Popular afrobeat music sensation Kelvyn Boy has cleared the air on allegations that he assaulted the mother of his twins back in 2022.



This was after a video of a woman claiming to be Deborah Kponyi, the mother of his twins, claimed in a 2022 interview that she had been subjected to continuous abuse by the artiste, even providing evidence of wounds sustained from the alleged attacks.



Addressing the issue for the first time in an interview with Andy Dosty on Accra-based Hitz FM, Kelvyn Boy argued that he doesn't know the lady in question and that all reports and allegations against him were fake.



He said: “It was when I heard and saw a picture of myself and some strange woman who had been beaten with marks and blood, and it was reported that it was me who beat up my baby mama like that. I was shocked; even my guys were like, 'but this is not Debbie'.”



He denied any truth to those stories, boldly declaring “that's not true”.



Kelvyn Boy explained the circumstances of his arrest. Stating that he was arrested after a simple argument with his baby mama and not as a result of an assault.



“We had an argument, and she went to report to the police that I had picked some things from the shop,” he explained.



He attributed the false allegations as a side effect of being a public figure. Stating how people will twist his words to “get the attention of the people”.



When asked about why he didn’t come out to clear the air earlier, he explained that he was busy promoting his hit single “Down Flat” and didn’t want to get distracted. Hence the silence from his camp.





ID/BB





