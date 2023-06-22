I miss Yvonne Nelson - Iyanya confesses

Entertainment of Thursday, 22 June 2023

Source: www.mynigeria.com

Nigerian singer Iyanya has spoken up about his ex-girlfriend and actress, Yvonne Nelson.



Recall that the Ghanaian actress made headlines after she disclosed that she had a relationship with the musician but that it ended because he cheated on her with Tonto Dikeh.



Following this disclosure by the actress many have anticipated the singer's admission of guilt.



Iyanya shared a startling surprise on "The big Friday show" with reality personality, Tacha.



When the host asked him if he misses Yvonne Nelson, Iyanya stated that he does.



He said: "Of course! I mean once in awhile you have to reminisce and miss good people, I mean it is what it is."



