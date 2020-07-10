Entertainment of Friday, 10 July 2020

Source: pulse.com.gh

I might run for president in 2040 - Medikal

Medikal meets Kennedy Agyapong

After American rapper Kanye West announced his presidential bid for 2020 this week, Ghanaian rapper Medikal has also announced his bid to run for the presidency even though it’s not immediate.



According to the “Omo Ada” hitmaker, he has a dream of leading the nation in the next few years.



And to be specific, he says he might grab a seat at the Golden Jubilee House to rule Ghana in the year 2040.



He made this announcement through his Instagram page on Friday, July 10.



His message was simple and straightforward, saying: “In the year 2040, I might run for President”.



Meanwhile, the AMG Beyond Kontrol label owner has released a new EP, titled “Island”.



It’s a 9-track project and features controversial Ghanaian politician and business mogul, Kennedy Agyapong.





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.