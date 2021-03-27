I might not be a great guy but I carry out my duties as a father - Elikem Kumordzie

Entertainment of Saturday, 27 March 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Popular Ghanaian celebrity tailor, Elikem Kumordzie, has said that he might not be a great guy but what he does by being there and providing for his son, makes him a good father.



He explained that what people on social media see of him and his son and describe as a beautiful thing is not extraordinary as he is only fulfilling his duties as a father to his son, Tristan.



The former Big Brother Africa sensation is in Zimbabwe for a few days to spend time with his son who lives with his mother, Pokello.



Speaking in a video on his Instagram page, Elikem Kumordzie explained that he is doing all this because he saw his father also do same for him.



"People are on Instagram acting like, 'Oh my God, that's so sweet. You're such a sweet father.' I'm actually just doing my fatherly duties guys, to be very honest. Look, I'm not going to sit down and sound like I'm a great guy because yeah, I get it: showing love and care is a great thing to do. You have to be great to show so much love," he said.



Elikem and Pokello met in 2013 on the eight edition of the Big Brother Africa Show dubbed, The Chase, got married and in two years, got divorced.