I mastered watching pornography at age 16 – Shugatiti

Kumawood actress and nudist Shugatiti has disclosed that she mastered the act of watching pornography at age 16.



This according to her was due to the fact that her stepmother who she lived with at that time was very strict and cold towards her.



“At age 16, I used to watch pornography a lot. My stepmother did not allow me get close to her. Even if she’s watching TV in the hall and you sit by her, she’ll sack you so my only friend was porn. I can stay indoors for long watching it. I even discuss it with my colleagues when I go to school,” she asserted.



Admitting to the fact that she’s promiscuous, Shugatiti said she is a product of a broken home hence her lifestyle.



“I don’t know where my mother is. The last time I saw her was 15 years ago. When I was young, people use to accuse her of snatching their husbands. 15 years ago, she told me she’ll be back and that was it. She vanished. My dad is also somewhere in Central region. They both did not give me the attention I needed,” she added.



Earlier this year, Shugatiti who is fond of displaying her naked self on Instagram stated in an interview with Angel TV that she accepts nothing less than $5,000 to have sex with a man.



