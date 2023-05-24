I’m yet to decide on when to get married although I’m 33 – Kofi Kinaata

Entertainment of Wednesday, 24 May 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

Ghanaian Highlife musician, Kofi Kinaata born Martin King Arthur has highlighted his intentions to start a family.



The 33-year-old ‘Effiakuma Love’ hitmaker, has disclosed on Cape Coast-based Property FM that marriage isn’t about timelines.



Speaking in an interview with Amansan Krakye sighted by MyNewsGh.com, Kofi Kinaata said he has not yet decided on when he intends to get married.



When quizzed about his marriage timelines, he answered,



“Is marriage about fixing a date when it should definitely happen, but I don’t think so at all.



“Marriage isn’t about timelines but when the time is due that will surely happen so that’s how it is,” he stated on the show.



Kofi Kinaata further disclosed “So when the time is up for me to marry then I’m sure that it will be the perfect timing for me to do that”.