Entertainment of Tuesday, 7 July 2020

Source: My News GH

I’m well and at peace with my family - Okomfour Kwadee speaks

Multiple award-winning rapper, Jerry Johnson Anaba, popularly known as Okomfour Kwadee has for the first time in five years assured his music lovers, well-wishers, and fans of his progressive recovery from his manic depressive illness.



In an exclusive interview with MyNewsGh.com after the portal paid a visit to him at his private luxurious residence in Kumasi, hale and hearty Kwadee thanked Ghanaians for the persistent support and prayers they have continued to show him and urged them on to not relent in wishing him well.



He indicated that he is currently doing well and has the support of his family, friends, the music industry, and some well-wishers revealing that he is working on an extended play (EP) album whilst focusing on his medication and routine health checks.



“I am at peace with my family and for a long time in about twenty years, I have been able to live under the same roof with my parents in a hearty and comfy conversation.



Although I’m not there yet, I know I will soon fully recover with the support I’m receiving from my family and the music industry. They didn’t wait for me to pass on before showing me this love.



I read and watch what’s happening in the media space and the commentaries about me and sometimes it’s just fulfilling. The last time, I was reading some of the comments under my ‘Abrantee’ video on YouTube and it got me teary. The well wishes, prayers, and a rallying call for my comeback.”



“I’m grateful to Ghanaians and my family. I can assure all that I am working on myself and I know, I will be back on the music scene very soon. I have begun working on my new EP and as you can see, whilst sticking to my medications.” A smiley Okomfour Kwadee told MyNewsGh.com’s Evans Osei-Bonsu.



Known for his musical dexterity, the ‘Ofie Nipa’ hitmaker, Okomfour Kwadee has for the past twelve years been in and out of rehabilitation facilities after suffering a mental breakdown on suspicion of drug abuse.



He has for the last six years spent his days at the Willing Ways Foundation Rehabilitation Centre at Ejisu Krapa in the Ashanti region but currently continuing his treatment in a private residence in Kumasi.



Okomfour Kwadee, a household name in the early 2000s, with his powerful and traditional lyrics that are very typical of the true Ghanaian took Hiplife to a completely different level. in the first of its kind, Okomfour went back to the grassroots narrating stories (just like in anansesem) while rhyming.



His style held everyone both old and young spellbound while impacting the very useful experience and advice on the listeners.



In 2007, his song ‘Ka Wonan To So’ won the Ghana Music Award for best Original Song/lyrics.





Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.