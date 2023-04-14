I'm the salt, you can't take me out of music promotion - Asantewaa

Entertainment of Friday, 14 April 2023

TikTok influencer, Asantewaa with nearly 3 million followers has solidified her brand and believes that she holds the power to promote songs by local artists and guarantee them an instant hit due to her numbers.



She has labelled herself as the salt who adds taste to projects. Without her involvement, it would be quite challenging to record a hit song in Ghana.



"I am like salt, if am not part, it will not be sweet, period!" she bluntly stated in an interview with Nana Romeo on Accra FM.



The bad news is that the self-acclaimed music promoter has put an end to such promotion due to the backlash she received from a section of the public who doubted her credibility.



"Ghana will still have some hits even though I have quit music promotion. There will be some lucky ones. Maybe I will like a song by any of our artistes and be tempted to promote it," she added.



She explained that artistes can no longer afford her services following an increase in her rate card.



“Some artistes still come to my management for music but I have stopped. They don’t have money. Even if you give me one billion I won’t. Now the brand is solid so if you come with an offer that is not in my personal interest, I won’t do it,” she hammered.



