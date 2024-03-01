I’m the queen of Afro-Dancehall – Mo’ Spence

Music of Friday, 1 March 2024

Source: Reagan Mends, Contributor

Sensational Canadian-born Ghanaian-Jamaican Dancehall/Afrobeats songstress Mo’ Spence has sent shockwaves through the Ghanaian music scene with a bold declaration.



As a multi-talented artist, Mo’ Spence isn’t just a singer; she crafts music, shoots world-class visuals, and weaves lyrics, showcasing her artistic depth.



Signed to the prominent Ghanaian Afrodancehall label Red Panther Music, led by the influential Mr. Logic, Mo’ Spence’s career officially took flight in May 2023 at Accra’s Marriott International Hotel.



Currently promoting her EP 'Whine Down Low,' the talented Dancehall goddess unveiled the music video for the lead single, 'Eno Be Easy,' directed by the well-versed video director REX.



In an exclusive interview on Citi TV’s Breakfastdaily, Mo’ Spence, known offstage as Monique Spence, confidently crowned herself the “newest Dancehall Queen.”



With unvacillating self-belief, she declared, “I’m the newest Dancehall Queen... I am the hope for females doing Afrodancehall music.”



Mo’ Spence’s declaration undoubtedly stirred the pot, making her a name to watch in the dynamic Ghanaian music scene.



Her talent and determination are undeniable, and only time will tell if she will solidify her position as the next Dancehall Queen.