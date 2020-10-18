Entertainment of Sunday, 18 October 2020

I’m sure Sarkodie wishes he was a singer - Musician claims

Upcoming Afrobeat/ Highlife (Afrolife) musician, Pappi Sings has asserted that he is sure Sarkodie deep down wishes he was a singer and not a rapper.



Interviewed on eTV Ghana on the Late Nite Celebrity Show, he told host, Foster Romanus that initially, he started music as a rapper but as time went on, he analyzed the music scene in Ghana and Africa and realized that singing is what sells best, hence he decided to be a singer instead of a rapper.



This analysis he shared is what motivated Foster Romanus to ask him why the likes of R2Bees, Sarkodie and the many popular artists in the rap game have not switched to singing already if that is the bigger trend as compared to rap.



He replied to this saying, “for Sarkodie, he has been doing rap for a while but I will say I am not into Sark. He has done it but now, looking at where music in Ghana is going, I can feel from him that he wishes he’s even a singer".



When you just sit and look at the way forward, you will have an idea of the level that singing will soon grow to”.



Pappi Sings added that deciding to be a singer rather than a rapper was his own personal decision which he arrived at based on his observation, hence he only did what he felt would be best for him and take him long term.

