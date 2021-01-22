Entertainment of Friday, 22 January 2021

Source: 3 News

I’m successful, famous and rich - Erica

play videoBig Brother Naija 2020 contestant, Erica Nlewedim

The disqualified contestant in the 2020 Big Brother Naija TV Reality Show, Erica Nlewedim, says she has realized her dream of going into the competition despite the adversity she faced.



Erica, as she is called in showbiz, said she went into the Big Brother Naija show with the hope of coming out successful, famous and rich, that she says has been achieved.



Speaking to Miriam Osie Agyemang on the 3FM Urban Blend in Ghana on her tour of the country, the Star Girl, admits money is not much of a problem for her as it used to be before going for Big Brother.



She explained how she is using her fame to secure deals with brands, something she said comes with its own fortunes.



Erica admits that her fans, the Elites, have been very supportive throughout her journey but dismissed reports that they bought her a car.





