I'm sorry for dancing provocatively; don't see me as a delusional person - Moesha Budoung

Ghanaian actress cum socialite, Moesha Budoung, has apologized to the general public for recording herself and letting others capture her provocatively dancing.



On December 12, 2022, the actress requested that netizens not perceive her as a delusional person in a Snapchat message, stating that whatever she did was to sustain her brand.



“Don't see me as somebody that is really sick, or don't see me as somebody that you really don't understand.



“I live for you guys and make money off you guys. I do so many entertaining things to make sure my brand still holds,” she shared.



She pledged to dress properly before going to public places and to carry herself well.



“I love to dance so much, and unfortunately for me, my video was tapped, and I never was aware of how it made me look bad. I promise that wherever I go to showcase myself, I am going to go well dressed,” she added.



Meanwhile, Moesha Budoung, who had been gone from social media for almost a year because she had committed her life to God, returned with spice on November 25, 2022.



In a video that has gone viral, the actress was seen dancing and swaying her body seductively to Ayra Star's song 'Rush.'



While dancing for the camera in a gorgeous red bodycon dress, the actress could be seen biting her bottom lip and stroking her body, which startled netizens who questioned whether she was indeed born-again.







