Entertainment of Saturday, 15 August 2020

Source: 3 News

I’m sorry - Stonebwoy apologizes to Sarkodie and his manager

Dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy

Ghanaian dancehall artiste Stonebwoy has apologized to Angel Town, manager of his fellow musician Sarkodie, over a misunderstanding that resulted in an alleged assault on the artiste manager this week.



In a short video posted on his Twitter page Friday, August 14, Stonebwoy denied reports that his team pulled a gun during the confrontation.



He said: “A few days ago at the recording of my own brother’s event, The Black Love Concert with Sarkodie, we all went out there to show love. We were all in high spirit to make sure we achieve greatness. There was a little misunderstanding with Angel his manager.



“I will use this opportunity to apologize again and say a very big sorry to Angelo and by extension to Sarkodie.”



The multiple award-winning artiste further revealed that he will perform at Sarkodie’s ‘Black Love’ virtual concert, which is slated for Sunday, August 16, 2020.



“There were no guns, there were no knives at the incident and nobody said anybody should go and attack anybody. Kindly don’t believe anything you hear online or on social media.



“We have to live in love, we have to continue supporting one another and make sure we have a peaceful environment to thrive in and grow. Check out the event on 16th of August with crazy performance.”





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.