Entertainment of Monday, 24 August 2020

Source: Sammy Kay Media

I’m older than Zionfelix, so what - Minalyn fires critics

play videoZionfelix with his girlfriend Minalyn

After initial resistance talking to Mina Lawani, who is the girlfriend of celebrity blogger Zionfelix, the owner of 'Minalyn touch' stated that, she does not care what people say about her age difference between her and Zionfelix.



She indicated that her age difference with the blogger does not bother her because o her, she is just a month older than him.



She queried whether there is anything wrong with a girlfriend being older than her guy?



The popular make-up artist said she has heard worse things about her relationship with Her ex-boyfriend Yemmey Baba and current boyfriend Zionfelix to the extent of people were referring to her Zionfelix's grandmother and she doesn’t care about that.



Watch her interview below:





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.