I'm now a male prostitute with special interest in older women - Showboy drops bombshell

Showboy has encountered backlash after declaring that he has ventured into prostitution and escort services.



The controversial socialite who admitted to being currently broke said he is in dire need of money, hence his decision to utilize his private parts for money.



In a viral video, Showboy, now an ex-convict, said he is privy to the high demand for foreign young men by ‘Older female clients’, and is willing to provide such services.



Showboy who was recently deported from US prison back to Ghana said he won’t be indulging in free sex as he used to.



“I’m currently unemployed. I need a job. So, any sugar mummy who is interested in me should contact me. Now I am a male escort. I know you guys want a foreign p*nis. Now a foreign p*nis is out of prison.



"Fresh from prison. You can link up with me on snapchat so we talk about the price. Call me and let’s bang ourselves because I need help. Now I am doing this job with the female prostitutes. The slay queens should go to rest,” he stated.



This statement has since triggered responses from netizens including popular TikToker, Maa Linda.



“So, it means you came back to Ghana with nothing? So, there’s nothing at all in your pocket? So, didn’t you work or learn a trade in prison? What did you do with the money? You have started too early…we can’t contain what you’re about to start,” she stated.



Showboy released from US prison, deported back to Ghana



The popular Ghanaian musician cum socialite has been deported back to Ghana after serving six years in jail for stabbing Junior US.



The former AMG group co-founder was sentenced to six years in prison in March 2019 for stabbing the US-based Ghanaian musician during a tussle.











