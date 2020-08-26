Entertainment of Wednesday, 26 August 2020

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

I’m not fed by any political party to endorse them - Christina Awuni

Kumawood actress Christiana Awuni

Ghanaian actress Christiana Awuni has indicated she will not endorse any political party in the upcoming presidential and parliamentary elections.



The actress said none of the political parties take care of her for her to endorse them.



She told Sokoohemaa Kukua on Rainbow Radio 87.5FM that endorsing political parties for her is a no go area because she sees no reason to do that.



“I don’t belong to any political party. Whoever wins the election is going to work for the country but I am not interested in endorsing any of them. When coming to this station, I used my own transportation and no political party paid that for me, so why should I endorse any of them,” she added.





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.