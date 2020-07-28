Entertainment of Tuesday, 28 July 2020

Source: My News GH

I’m not bothered when some folks troll me as a 'song thief' – Mr Drew

play videoMusician Mr. Drew

Some few months ago, Highly Spiritual Music responded to viral reports about a song theft allegation involving its artiste, Mr Drew.



The reports started making waves after YouTube pulled down a video of Mr Drew’s new song ‘Eat’ which featured Stonebwoy based on copyright issues.



In an interview with Amansan Krakye on GBC’s Radio Central, Mr Drew was asked on how he reacts to trolls as a ‘song thief’ by some industry players and fans on social media.



He answered “I have learnt so much when it comes to copyright laws which I can’t discuss right now on-air.



“As far as I know that what they are saying is not true I’m not bothered at all. If I had stolen a song from someone then I would say I’m bothered but so far as my conscience is clear I’m not moved by the false accusations and name-calling.”



Watch the video below:





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.