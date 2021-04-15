I’m not bald, my hair grows every two days - Mr. Drew

Entertainment of Thursday, 15 April 2021

Source: e.TV Ghana

Award-winning Afrobeat act, Mr. Drew, has finally put minds to rest on the question of whether or not he is bald-headed.



The artiste, in an interview with Kojo Manuel on Y107.9FM’s Dryve of Your Lyfe, stated that he is not bald-headed and as a matter of fact, “My hair grows like every two days and I have to go and shave”, he said.



Asked why he chooses to go bald when from his own mouth, his hair grows in a matter of days, the dw3 hitmaker expunged, “I love the feel. I love the breeze touching my scalp. It feels really good”.



Mr. Drew also confessed that his hairline was receding and that is another factor that influenced his decision to go for the bald look.



Mr. Drew, who is known for his hit songs like ‘Dw3’ , ‘This year’ and ‘Let me know’ , among others, earlier today released a new jam with accompanying visuals which he titles ‘Mood’. The song is currently out and available for streaming on all digital platforms.