I’m not attracted to Nana Romeo – Queen Haizel

Ghanaian singer Queen Haizel has bluntly said she is not attracted to Accra FM radio presenter, Nana Romeo.



She claims that the popular radio presenter made advances at her and asked to sleep with her before promoting and helping her push her music.



“This was at a time when I was in dire need of assistance”.



Talking to DJ Advicer, host on the 'Ayekoo After Drive' on Happy FM, she emphatically stated that, “I can’t have anything to do with him because I’m not attracted to him”.



According to the songstress, she must be sexually attracted to anyone before having any amorous relations with the individual.



In relation to the accusation of Nana Romeo trying to have his way with Queen Haizel, there have been other rumours surrounding the same radio personality.



Queen Haizel went further to say that this act of Nana Romeo caused her a lot of pain because she did not expect that from him.



“I considered and saw him as a friend”.

