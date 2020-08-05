You are here: HomeEntertainment2020 08 05Article 1025434

Entertainment of Wednesday, 5 August 2020

Source: Peace FM

I'm not a hypocrite - Kwaisey Pee reacts to Shatta Wale & Beyonce collabo

Highlife musician Kwaisey Pee play videoHighlife musician Kwaisey Pee


There are a lot of congratulatory messages for Shatta Wale following his collaboration with Beyonce.

However, Kwaisey Pee is yet to do so.

The Ghanaian highlife musician, Kwasi Poku Addae, popularly known as Kwaisey Pee in an interview on Kumasi-based Hello FM explained why...it has to do with the fact that he's not a 'hypocrite'

Listen to him in the video below

