Entertainment of Tuesday, 6 October 2020

Source: Peace FM

I'm not a housewife - Nadia Buari

play videoActress Nadia Buari

Ghanaians were shocked when news broke that she had four children.



She subsequently silenced the doubting Thomases with adorable pictures of her children.



Ghanaian actress Nadia Buari speaking on United Showbiz on UTV with host Nana Ama McBrown spoke about how she was able to keep her pregnancy under wraps.



She has also debunked claims that she has stopped acting and now a housewife.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.