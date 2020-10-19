Entertainment of Monday, 19 October 2020

Source: Sammy Kay Media

I'm no longer going to talk about Ghana - Vim Lady reveals

Broadcast Journalist, Vim Lady

Broadcast journalist and host of UTV’s critical issues, Afia Pokuaa, popularly known as Vim Lady, has in a post on her instagram page disclosed that she is no longer going to talk about Ghana but rather, she is just going to pray for herself.



The post made by the Vim Lady has raised a lot of eyebrows especially during this political season we find ourselves as Ghanaians and the fact that she is very assertive and passionate about Ghana when hosting political shows on radio/TV.



But the most important question here to the journalist is, how can you host political programs here in Ghana without talking about Ghana.



Read post below:





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.