'I'm in my selfish girl era' - Sophia Momodu

Entertainment of Monday, 1 May 2023

Source: mynigeria.com

Singer Davido's baby mama, Sophia Momodu on April 3o shared photos of herself rocking a see-through illusion dress on Instagram.



The businesswoman put her curves on display in the beautiful eye-catching dress.



The outfit gave the illusion of undergarments and put some skin on display.



She captioned the photos: “In my selfish girl era and I love it for me.”



Fans of Sophie have shared different reactions to the new photos.



