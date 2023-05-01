You are here: HomeEntertainment2023 05 01Article 1758578

Entertainment of Monday, 1 May 2023

Source: mynigeria.com

'I'm in my selfish girl era' - Sophia Momodu

Sophia Momodu Sophia Momodu

Singer Davido's baby mama, Sophia Momodu on April 3o shared photos of herself rocking a see-through illusion dress on Instagram.

The businesswoman put her curves on display in the beautiful eye-catching dress.

The outfit gave the illusion of undergarments and put some skin on display.

She captioned the photos: “In my selfish girl era and I love it for me.”

Fans of Sophie have shared different reactions to the new photos.

