I'm disappointed some musicians joined #OccupyJulorbiHouse protest - Ola Michael

Ola Michael, an entertainment pundit, has expressed his disappointment with Ghanaian musicians who attended the recent #OccupyJulorbiHouse demonstration.



Speaking on a panel discussion on UTV’s United Showbiz on September 23, 2023, he shared his views on the involvement of celebrities in protests and criticized what he perceived as misplaced priorities.



"The easiest country to govern in this world is Ghana, so all these demonstrations where people go there to show their faces, is just not important. It won't lead anywhere, it won't bring any change.



"People will continue to be hungry because the person leading us is saying we shouldn't talk about him, and who are you to discuss that?" Ola asked.



He expressed his disappointment, particularly regarding musicians who participated in the protest instead of focusing on challenges in the industry.



"For those musicians who went there, I am very disappointed in them. I wish they had not done that, You have very important issues regarding the music industry, and we are calling for you to be united around those issues for us to address them. But for that, you people won't do it," he said.



Notable artists in attendance included Pappy Kojo, Stonebwoy, Manifest, Efya Nokturnal, Cina Soul, Kwaw Kese, and others.



On the last day of the three-day #OccupyJulorbiHouse protests, protesters attempted to force their way through a police barricade deep into the night and march to the presidency.



This is despite the illegal arrests and police highhandedness that marred Day 1 when police arrested 49 protesters, who were detained for hours on allegations of unlawful assembly.



All of them were later released on bail.



Day 2 and 3 passed without any major incident as police barricaded the main road leading to the presidency, Jubilee House, even before the protesters began their march towards the place.



Whiles Day 2 saw the blocking of one part of the 37-Accra road, the final day saw the blocking of both sides which meant vehicular traffic was greatly constrained for the better part of the day.





