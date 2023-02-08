I'm a true pastor; I've never smoked weed or cigarette - Blakk Rasta

Entertainment of Wednesday, 8 February 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian radio presenter and Reggae musician, Blakk Rasta was in October 2022 ordained as a minister of God's gospel after completing Bible School.



Despite his status as a pastor and evangelist, a section of the public continue to doubt his calling, but according to Blakk, he is very knowledgeable when it comes to the scriptures.



In an interview with Zionfelix, the famous radio presenter who was recently engaged in a banter with singer Efya and broadcaster Nana Aba Anamoah over his 'harsh' criticisms on Sarkodie's feature with Bob Marley set the record straight.



"I am a pastor, a true one for that matter. I am an evangelist, I am a pastor, you understand? I teach, that is what I am. I went to the Bible School and even before that I had read the entire Bible over 20 times back-to-back...we were using it for argument back in school.



Blakk Rasta also revealed that he has never smoked weed or cigarettes in his entire life on earth. According to him, a true rastaman knows the scriptures.



"Any true rastaman knows the Bible...I don't smoke, I have never smoked. I have never smoked cigarettes or 'bonto'. I don't also eat meat, I don't eat anything that has eyes," he disclosed in the interview monitored by GhanaWeb in February 2023.





