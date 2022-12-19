I’m a proud polygamist – Yul Edochie

Entertainment of Monday, 19 December 2022

Actor Yule Edochie has said that he is a very proud polygamist. He says he is saying this with his full chest and no one can do anything about that.



He made this known in a post shared on social media.



The Nigerian actor backed his position with a quote from the bible.



“I’m a very proud Polygamist. With my full chest. Read Exodus 21 vs 10.

The Bible acknowledges Polygamy. It is my destiny. God directed me to do it. So I can give my son a proper identity. Therefore it came with many blessings,



Blessings for me, blessings for my wife Queen May to calm her down cos as a human being she’ll definitely not be happy about it, and blessings for my wife Judy as well. I’m a very solid man of God. With so much grace. You may not understand my life and say negative things about me, but I won’t blame you. It’s my life, not yours. So you’re not supposed to understand it.

Yul Edochie came under attack from women after he announced that he had a child with another woman Judy Austin and intends to marry her.



His wife May Yul Edochie did not seem to like the idea of her husband getting married to a second wife but the actor held his grounds and took a decision that will make him comfortable.