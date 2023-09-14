I love it when women twerk to my 'Come Closer' song - Kofi Mole

Entertainment of Thursday, 14 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian musician, Kofi Mole, has expressed excitement and content at the rate at which more women are twerking to his 'Come Closer' track.



He revealed this in an interview on Daybreak Hitz with Doreen Avio, where he explained that this trend began during an Instagram live.



According to Kofi Mole, the dance videos for his song started after one girl danced during his Instagram live session on its release day.



He further encouraged others to continue sharing these videos and also create theirs.



“They do it organically. I went live on the day the song dropped. One girl came to twerk and that’s where it all started. I’m loving it, and they should keep it coming,” he retorted.



Kofi Mole, however, admitted that initially, he didn't plan to use dance videos to promote his new track but later realized it is one of his most effective promotional methods.



He also revealed that he has since received numerous calls from his male fans who find these videos therapeutic, encouraging him to drop more.



“Ghanaians love it too especially my male followers. They keep asking me when I’ll go live on Instagram again. They even want me to post more videos because they claim it’s therapeutic,” he stated.



ID/EB



