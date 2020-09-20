Entertainment of Sunday, 20 September 2020

Source: Justice Walker Junior, Contributor

I love dating older women, young girls are not my taste - Mr Drew

Ghanaian artist, Mr Drew

Young ladies might just have to forgo their various plans of having a relationship goal with talented highlife artiste and “Dw3” hitmaker, Mr Drew.



This is because the rising afrobeat artiste, Andrew Nii Commey Otu has served notice of it not being possible.



Speaking in an interview on the 'Best Entertainment Show' on Okay FM hosted by Halifax Ansah-Addo last Friday, Mr Drew revealed older women are attracted to him more than young girls.



"I started dating my seniors from Junior High School. It's not me, from childhood, that's how it has been, it's not like I love 'Nbrewa'. Older people from my childhood have all been hailing me, buying stuffs among other things for me. They go like, he is cute, let me buy you ice cream, take you to launch and things. It's not like, I do it but it's natural, it comes like that.



"At Achimota School during my SHS time, a senior can carry a whole chop box full of food from home to me just because she has feelings for me. The character and the personality got them to me. They were many seniors, some even used to fight. Due to all that, I started exploring sexual stuffs early in life. I even had an encounter with a maid who was taking care of us home," he said.



He continued, "I always find myself in the midst of older women. I have tried younger ladies before but most of them have been older than me. Like most of my ex-girlfriends are all older than me. Usually with the older women, she has assessed herself well of being sure about what she wants to do but a younger lady is now settling down in terms of what she wants. I will rather choose someone who is matured than a younger lady. Sometimes the buy me this, buy me that of the younger ones too are issues."



Talking about his journey after MTN Hitmaker, Mr Drew said, “it has been interesting, I have always wanted to do music but I never had an idea about the industry. From afar, I had my own perceptions about it but when I got into it and got signed onto a label, I realized it is a different ball game. You need to be on top of your game if you want to stand out.



“Again, you need to be unique; hard work, cannot be compromised at all and you should also be ready for days that things will not go as planned. But on the whole, I have learnt enough to take me to the place I want to be.”



‘Dw3’ hitmaker, Mr Drew who is signed by record producer, Kaywa on his Highly Spiritual Music label is currently promoting his awesome new song titled ‘Let Me Know'. He has songs like 'Later', 'Gimme Love' among others to his credit.

