I lost my mind - Prince Bright opens up about losing Ronny Coaches

Hiplife artiste, Prince Bright, formerly known as Bling Sparkles of music duo BukBak, has opened up about the emotional turmoil he experienced following the death of his close friend and brother, Ronny Coaches.



The two were members of the music group BukBak, which enjoyed immense popularity in the early 2000s in Ghana and beyond.



In a myjoyonline.com report, Prince Bright revealed that he was devastated by Ronny's passing and struggled to come to terms with the loss of his friend and mentor.



“Ronny’s demise hit me pretty hard. I wasn’t missing him much when he was in Ghana, and I know he could just fly over anytime and come hang out with me. His demise hit me so hard in the sense that this person will not be able to wear size 30s. I will get him in the shops,” he said.



He admitted that he had taken Ronny's presence for granted when he was alive, assuming that they could always catch up and spend time together.



However, when Ronny passed away, he was forced to confront the reality that he would never again be able to share moments with his dear friend.



“He will not be able to eat with me when I want him to. He will not be the fatherly figure he has always been for me. My daily routine revolves around Ronny. Losing him, I will say I lost my mind, I went really crazy,” he added.



Prince Bright also expressed his deep sorrow at the fact that Ronny would never again be able to wear the clothes he bought for him or share meals with him.



Prince Bright noted that “I literally lost my mind because this was somebody who has been there for me when nobody else was. Ronny leaving me was a big blow to me. I don’t think I have been able to get myself back yet.”



