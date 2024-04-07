I lost Ayawaso West Wuogon election in 2020 because students were not on campus – Dumelo

Entertainment of Sunday, 7 April 2024

Actor and politician, John Dumelo, has shared reasons he could not win the Ayawaso West Wuogon parliamentary elections in 2020.



In an interview with Bola Ray on Starr FM monitored by GhanaWeb, Dumelo said he suffered a few mishaps in the course of the elections, which led to his failure to secure victory.



Among the reasons, he pointed out the fact that students in the various tertiary institutions in the constituency were not on campus, a development that affected his votes adversely.



According to Dumelo, he could have performed better if students were present.



Another major fallback, he mentioned, was that his team did not take the door-to-door campaign seriously, which led to their inability to reach out to the majority of the constituents to solicit their support.



“I think the first one was that we went door to door, but we didn't go everywhere. The second one was that the students were not on campus, i.e., in 2020. And so that's how we lost. The third one was that we had a few mishaps during the election period, which I cannot say now, but those are the lessons," he said.



Further speaking, Dumelo assured that he has learned his lessons and will put in the best efforts to ensure that he wins the forthcoming 2024 parliamentary elections.



“The last time I was telling somebody that this time around, we are not working hard, but we are working smart, We need to be able to look at the strengths and weaknesses of our opponents and use that for ourselves. So I think we've learned so many lessons. We've dotted our I's and crossed our t's, and we know why we lost, and we know how we can win in 2024.”



John Dumelo will be competing with the incumbent, Lydia Alhassan of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), in the forthcoming parliamentary elections.



