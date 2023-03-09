'I'll use juju to fight you' - South Africa-based Nigerian pastor tells wife

Entertainment of Thursday, 9 March 2023

A South Africa-based Nigerian pastor, Dr Roland, has threatened to use juju to battle his South African wife Thuli Da Angel after she requested a divorce for an unclear reason.



In the video that Thuli posted, Roland was heard indicating that he would not sign the divorce papers that she had served him, rather, he would go back to Nigeria and fight her with juju.



It was learned that Thuli and Roland are both South African pastors. The lead pastor is Roland, and Thuli is his assistant.



This development comes weeks after Thuli took to her Facebook page to celebrate her husband, Roland on Valentines Day.



In the post Thuli shared, she indicated that she was the luckiest woman in the world to have Roland as hers.



Thuli praised Roland for being the best husband in the world and the best dad to their children.



The new video of Thuli asking for a divorce from Roland sparked numerous reactions on social media as they couldn't believe what was happening as Thuli had lauded Roland for being the best husband.



