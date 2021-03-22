'I'll succeed just like my father did' – Gyakie

Music of Monday, 22 March 2021

Source: GH Base

Budding Ghanaian musician, Jackeline Acheampong, popularly known as Gyakie has stated that her music career will flourish just like that of her father's.



When asked by Nigeria's Bella Naija entertainment blog if the career of her dad makes her feel under any pressure of some sort, she responded by saying:



“Not at all! My Dad is the legendary Nana Acheampong and I believe he has created a mark in music and done a great job. I feel like I’m on a new road which eventually, god willing, will be a legendary one”.



The sensational musician was currently on a project with Nigerian’s Omah Lay and has successfully released a remix of her single “Forever”.



Gyakie recently ended her Nigerian tour during which she seized the opportunity to work with the likes of Mayorkun, Joeboy, and several other Nigerian hitmakers.



Read her tweet below;



