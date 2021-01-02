Entertainment of Saturday, 2 January 2021

'I’ll relish interviewing a witch on my show' - KSM reveals

Ghanaian satirist, author and talk show host, Kwaku Sintim-Minsa, has said that interviewing a witch on his show is one opportunity he will relish.



KSM, as he is simply called, appears to be in the league of people who do not believe in the existence of witches and would want to be proven wrong that they actually exist.



As such, he has set a condition under which he’d interview a witch out there on his show one of these days.



KSM is the host of the KSM Show, a show full of satire and comedy.



The condition, as set out by KSM, real name Kwaku Sintim-Misa, is that the supposed witch would turn into a bird and fly away right on the set. Only then will he believe that witches actually exist.



“I wouldn’t mind interviewing a “WITCH” on my show. On condition that he/she will turn into a bird and fly on the set. I need PROOF that they EXIST,” KSM twitted.





