I’ll quit music if I don’t grab 2 Grammy awards in 2022 – Pappy Kojo

Music of Tuesday, 30 March 2021

Source: 3 News

Ghanaian musician Pappy Kojo, known in private life as Jason Gaisie, has made what many will regard as an ambitious pronouncement.



The Fante rapper, who was on Connect FM in Takoradi to promote his maiden album ‘Logos II’, told host Ato Kwamina Otoo D’Gem that he will win two Grammy Awards in 2022.



Failure to achieve this will see him quit music, he vowed.



“Next year I will win two Grammys, Best Album and Best New Artiste and if I don’t win those two Grammys, I will quit music,” he said.



Probed further as to his motivation, the Fante Van Damme said that he had already picked two Grammys from the spirit world, and it will manifest next year.



“I gone inside the spirit world and gone forward to pick two Grammys. As I sit here, the awards are in my bag,” he revealed.



The star-studded ‘Logos II’ album, which features the likes of Sarkodie, Kofi Kinaata, Kuami Eugene, Kwesi Arthur, Gyadu Blay Ambolley, Joey B, among others, is currently available on all digital streaming platforms and making great waves.



