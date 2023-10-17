I'll quit music for blogging because Zionfelix has bought a house in London - DJ Azonto

Entertainment of Tuesday, 17 October 2023

Multiple award-winning musician Kwesi Arthur popularly known as DJ Azonto has said that he would want to quit music for blogging because of its lucrative nature.



He disclosed that popular Ghanaian blogger Zionfelix has purchased a house in London through the money he makes from blogging while his music income cannot afford to do the same if he wants to.



The musician also claimed that the income bloggers generate in this era far outweighs that of musicians due to the prominence of their work in recent times.



Speaking in an interview with Asempa FM which GhanaWeb monitored, DJ Azonto disclosed that Zionfelix has been able to procure a house in London in the United Kingdom (UK) through his earnings from blogging.



“I want to become a blogger, and next year I'm going to quit music and become a blogger. Because bloggers are making money more than musicians. I can boldly say that Zionfelix is richer than all artistes in Ghana. I’m sorry to release this secret but Zionfelix has bought a house in London,” he said.



He narrated that he made an inquiry about a house in London and when Zionfelix got to know about the details of the sale, he quickly made payment to secure the house.



“I went to inquire about a house in London and they were demanding the money so soon. So I told him [Zionfelix] and he said he would make payment on Monday and he did. So I'm happy for him because he has just bought a house in London. There is a difference between truth and gossip and this is the truth,” said DJ Azonto.



DJ Azonto gained prominence in the music industry following the release of the hit song 'Fa No Fam' in 2022.



