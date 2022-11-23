I’ll go naked and drop in a pool if Ghana scores 3 against Portugal – Sista Afia

Entertainment of Wednesday, 23 November 2022

Ghanaian singer, Francisca Gawuga, popularly known as Sista Afia, has disclosed her intentions to give Ghanaians a glimpse of her nakedness, should the Black Stars win the upcoming game against Portugal.



The Black Stars are gearing up for the 2022 World Cup game against Portugal on Thursday, November 24, 2022, in Doha, Qatar.



Social media is buzzing with scores of predictions and reactions ahead of the game which has been described by many as ‘Herculean’, considering the strength of both teams.



On the back of that, Sista Afia has also disclosed her intentions to strip naked and throw herself in a pool of water if Ghana is able to pull a 3-0 win against the Portuguese.



The musician said she will record the act live on social media for public viewing.



“If Ghana score 3-0 against Portugal, on Thursday I will go NAKED and drop myself in a pool ON LIVE. so, God help me,” she tweeted.



The singer’s post has since attracted several comments from netizens who are fervently praying for a Black Stars win so as to catch a glimpse of her banging body.



This isn’t the first time a Ghanaian celebrity has bet on a Black Stars game as it can be recalled that during the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier in March 2022, actor John Dumelo vowed to trek barefooted with a load of ginger on his head from Accra to Lagos if Nigeria had won the game.



If Ghana score 3-0 against Portugal, on Thursday I will go NAKED and drop my self in a pool ON LIVE ???????????? so God help me ???????????? — QUEENSOLOMON (@sista_afia) November 22, 2022

