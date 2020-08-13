Music of Thursday, 13 August 2020

I’ll collaborate with Elder Mireku, Diana Hamilton – Jayana

Gospel musician, Jemima Annor-Yeboah also known as 'Jayana'

Promising Gospel musician, Jemima Annor-Yeboah otherwise known in entertainment circles as Jayana has said she is looking forward to collaborate with Elder Dr Kwasi Mireku and Diana Hamilton.



Known for her powerful vocal, Jayana said she enjoys listening to Elder Mireku and Diana Hamilton because of the anointing in their songs and has hopes of working together with them on a project in the near future.



“Elder Mireku is one of the musicians I admire so much because of the power behind his songs. I would also love to do a collaboration with Diana Hamilton because of her deep lyrics,” she disclosed to DJ Advicer of Happy FM.



According to the award-winning act, Elder Mireku’s humility is another reason why she would love to do a collaboration with him.



Jayana stated that she is also looking forward to feature other gospel artistes on other projects in the near future.



Jayana is currently promoting her new single, ‘Who You Are’.



PROFILE OF JEMIMA ANNOR-YEBOAH [JAYANA]



Jayana‘s singing is exciting and breathtaking. She is noted for her mesmerizing and captivating vocal.



She is a musician who uses the voice as her instrument, displaying precision and agility, mixed with heartfelt emotion.



Born Jemima Annor-Yeboah, Jayana is noted for her soul-touching ministrations, making an immense impact on followers of gospel music.



Created as an instrument to bless God’s people through worship, Jayana strongly upholds as her credo that as a worker of God she is the salt and light of the world.



Born Jemima Annor-Yeboah, Jayana’s formative years were spent soaking up the contemporary gospel, and praise and worship.



She is the second daughter of the Late Bishop Dr Annor Yeboah, former Chairman of the Christ Apostolic Church (CAC).



“I’ve realized that in this industry I need to be determined and focused, and with the favour of God, I know that I can make it”, she noted





