Entertainment of Thursday, 14 January 2021

Source: My News GH

I’ll be surprised if Akufo-Addo fails to appoint Okraku Mantey a minister – Dan Lartey

Mark Okraku Mantey, President of Creative Council

Renowned showbiz pundit, Dan Lartey has revealed that he’s lobbying for Mark Okraku Mantey to be appointed Deputy Minister of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts.



According to Dan Lartey, he will be surprised if Mark Okraku Mantey, the president of the Creative Arts Council who is a pioneer in the music industry is not elevated to the role of a deputy minister.



He made this known on Cape Coast-based Kastle 90.3FM’s Entertainment Show hosted by Amansan Krakye and monitored by MyNewsGh.com when asked whether sharing a lobbying post means he supports the bid of Mark Okraku Mantey.



He answered “One thing I believe is that when someone put his thoughts on social media and you comment, like, or share, that means you agree to what the person is talking about. I don’t think that if I write something and you don’t agree, you’d share. To answer your question, I would say that yes Mark Okraku Mantey is the person I’m lobbying for and he’s my senior man,” he said on Kastle FM.



“As for the work, he’s been involved for a long time and we know what he can do. So I wouldn’t be surprised if he comes out as the deputy minister for Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts,” he concluded.