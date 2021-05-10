I like cute girls - Kofi Jamar reveals

Entertainment of Monday, 10 May 2021

Source: Daryl Kofi Doku

Ghanaian drill rapper Derrick Osei Kuffour Prempeh popularly known as Kofi Jama has made some interesting revelations about his life.



Jamar, in an interview with Daryl Twostepz on his HotQuiz show opened up about his dating life and ideal partner.



Jamar would not be drawn into the specifics but mentions ‘cute girls’ as his preferred type of ladies.



He also gave a coyish response to whether he is dating or not.



‘’I’m keeping it under wraps but I like her because she’s beautiful and I like cute girls’’.



Jamar disclosed further his biggest fear is to be stagnant with no progress achieved.



’’My biggest fear is to be stagnant in life. Like not being able to move on with whatever am doing like creativity, where I am with my career life and everything. I always want to move forward or backward, but stagnant I hate it’’.



Watch the full interview below



