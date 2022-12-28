I know how to entertain my fans - Wendy Shay on singing, twerking skills

Entertainment of Wednesday, 28 December 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Wendy Shay has graced some big shows happening this December with an energetic performance of her hit songs.



According to Wendy, she is good at what she does, which is why she goes all out to entertain her fans on stage.



Speaking in an interview with GhanaWeb's Paula Amma Broni, the 'Habibi' singer noted that she doesn't mind twerking and going sexy during a performance.



She also disclosed that she puts together the outfits she wears with the help of her designers.



Wendy prided herself on being a talented singer with the ability to move a crowd.



"Whatever you are good at, just do it and the fans are gonna love it. Obviously, I know how to dance, I know how to twerk, so I give it to them and I can sing so I give them everything," she told GhanaWeb at the Freedom Wave Concert.



The female vocalist who released an EP titled 'Enigma' in 2022 assured fans of more hit songs in the next year.



"Next year, expect nothing but growth, I am a person of growth. I love to learn, so definitely, new things are gonna come up. I love to stay unpredictable," she said.



